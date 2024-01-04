In the upcoming game against the Ottawa Senators, which begins at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we expect Eeli Tolvanen to light the lamp for the Seattle Kraken? Let's dive into the most important stats and trends to determine which prop bets you should be thinking about.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Eeli Tolvanen score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Tolvanen stats and insights

Tolvanen has scored in nine of 38 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

In one game versus the Senators this season, he has taken two shots, but has not scored a goal.

Tolvanen has picked up five assists on the power play.

Tolvanen's shooting percentage is 12.7%, and he averages 2.1 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Senators defensive stats

The Senators have given up 118 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 21st in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Senators have one shutout, and they average 18.5 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Tolvanen recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/1/2024 Golden Knights 2 1 1 15:43 Home W 3-0 12/29/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 12:01 Home W 2-1 OT 12/27/2023 Flames 0 0 0 16:10 Away W 2-1 12/23/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 16:28 Away W 3-2 12/20/2023 Kings 0 0 0 14:40 Away W 2-1 12/18/2023 Stars 1 1 0 19:19 Away L 4-3 OT 12/16/2023 Kings 0 0 0 18:19 Home L 3-2 SO 12/14/2023 Blackhawks 1 1 0 15:40 Home W 7-1 12/12/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 14:24 Home W 4-0 12/10/2023 Wild 0 0 0 12:47 Home L 3-0

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kraken vs. Senators game info

Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.