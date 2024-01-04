Franklin County, ID High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 7:34 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school basketball action in Franklin County, Idaho is happening today, and info on these games is available below, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Franklin County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Preston High School at Burley High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on January 4
- Location: Burley, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
