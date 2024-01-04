The Seattle Kraken's upcoming contest against the Ottawa Senators is scheduled for Thursday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Jared McCann light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Jared McCann score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +220 (Bet $10 to win $22.00 if he scores a goal)

McCann stats and insights

  • In 13 of 37 games this season, McCann has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • In one game against the Senators this season, he has taken seven shots, but has not scored a goal.
  • On the power play he has six goals, plus three assists.
  • McCann averages 2.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 14.9%.

Senators defensive stats

  • The Senators are 21st in goals allowed, conceding 118 total goals (3.6 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Senators have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 18.5 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.

McCann recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
1/1/2024 Golden Knights 0 0 0 16:25 Home W 3-0
12/29/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 14:54 Home W 2-1 OT
12/27/2023 Flames 1 0 1 16:00 Away W 2-1
12/23/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 15:01 Away W 3-2
12/18/2023 Stars 0 0 0 9:10 Away L 4-3 OT
12/16/2023 Kings 1 0 1 17:02 Home L 3-2 SO
12/14/2023 Blackhawks 1 1 0 17:04 Home W 7-1
12/12/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 14:13 Home W 4-0
12/10/2023 Wild 0 0 0 19:41 Home L 3-0
12/9/2023 Lightning 1 1 0 19:00 Home L 4-3 OT

Kraken vs. Senators game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

