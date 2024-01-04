Jared McCann will be in action when the Seattle Kraken and Ottawa Senators meet on Thursday at Climate Pledge Arena, starting at 10:00 PM ET. There are prop bets for McCann available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Jared McCann vs. Senators Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

McCann Season Stats Insights

In 37 games this season, McCann has averaged 16:23 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -12.

McCann has netted a goal in a game 13 times this year in 37 games played, including multiple goals once.

In 17 of 37 games this year, McCann has registered a point, and five of those games included multiple points.

In eight of 37 games this season, McCann has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

McCann's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 51.2% that he hits the over.

McCann has an implied probability of 32.3% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

McCann Stats vs. the Senators

The Senators have given up 118 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 21st in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-5) ranks 19th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Ottawa 37 Games 3 22 Points 3 14 Goals 3 8 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.