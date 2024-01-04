Will Jordan Eberle Score a Goal Against the Senators on January 4?
For people looking to bet on the upcoming game between the Seattle Kraken and the Ottawa Senators on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET, is Jordan Eberle a player who is likely score a goal? We break it all down in the article below.
Will Jordan Eberle score a goal against the Senators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)
Eberle stats and insights
- In four of 34 games this season, Eberle has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- In one game versus the Senators this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken two of them.
- He has picked up four assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- He has a 5.3% shooting percentage, attempting 2.0 shots per game.
Senators defensive stats
- The Senators are 21st in goals allowed, conceding 118 total goals (3.6 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Senators have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 18.5 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.
Eberle recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/1/2024
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|16:07
|Home
|W 3-0
|12/29/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|18:23
|Home
|W 2-1 OT
|12/27/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|16:04
|Away
|W 2-1
|12/23/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|15:47
|Away
|W 3-2
|12/20/2023
|Kings
|1
|1
|0
|17:31
|Away
|W 2-1
|12/18/2023
|Stars
|1
|0
|1
|17:01
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|12/14/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|15:43
|Home
|W 7-1
|12/12/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|13:14
|Home
|W 4-0
|12/10/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|19:20
|Home
|L 3-0
|12/9/2023
|Lightning
|2
|0
|2
|19:10
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
Kraken vs. Senators game info
- Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
