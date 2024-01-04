Will Justin Schultz Score a Goal Against the Senators on January 4?
Should you bet on Justin Schultz to score a goal when the Seattle Kraken and the Ottawa Senators go head to head on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before making any bets.
Will Justin Schultz score a goal against the Senators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)
Schultz stats and insights
- In three of 30 games this season, Schultz has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- In one game versus the Senators this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken four of them.
- He has picked up three assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- He has a 6.7% shooting percentage, attempting 1.2 shots per game.
Senators defensive stats
- The Senators are 21st in goals allowed, conceding 118 total goals (3.6 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Senators have shut out opponents once while averaging 18.5 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.
Schultz recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/1/2024
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|13:29
|Home
|W 3-0
|12/29/2023
|Flyers
|1
|1
|0
|16:17
|Home
|W 2-1 OT
|12/20/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|15:00
|Away
|W 2-1
|12/9/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|8:11
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|12/4/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|16:56
|Away
|L 4-2
|12/2/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|17:11
|Away
|L 2-0
|11/30/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|0
|1
|16:31
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|11/28/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|16:42
|Away
|L 4-3
|11/24/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|16:48
|Home
|L 5-1
|11/22/2023
|Sharks
|1
|0
|1
|16:18
|Home
|W 7-1
Kraken vs. Senators game info
- Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
