On Thursday at 10:00 PM ET, the Seattle Kraken match up against the Ottawa Senators. Is Kailer Yamamoto going to light the lamp in this contest? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Kailer Yamamoto score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +480 (Bet $10 to win $48.00 if he scores a goal)

Yamamoto stats and insights

Yamamoto has scored in six of 38 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has not scored versus the Senators this season in one game (one shot).

He has two goals on the power play, and also two assists.

He has a 17.1% shooting percentage, attempting 1.1 shots per game.

Senators defensive stats

The Senators have conceded 118 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 21st in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Senators have one shutout, and they average 18.5 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.

Yamamoto recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/1/2024 Golden Knights 0 0 0 10:34 Home W 3-0 12/29/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 10:21 Home W 2-1 OT 12/27/2023 Flames 1 1 0 11:16 Away W 2-1 12/23/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 11:36 Away W 3-2 12/20/2023 Kings 0 0 0 14:04 Away W 2-1 12/18/2023 Stars 0 0 0 11:20 Away L 4-3 OT 12/16/2023 Kings 0 0 0 13:35 Home L 3-2 SO 12/14/2023 Blackhawks 2 2 0 15:20 Home W 7-1 12/12/2023 Panthers 2 1 1 10:46 Home W 4-0 12/10/2023 Wild 0 0 0 12:54 Home L 3-0

Kraken vs. Senators game info

Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

