As they gear up to square off against the Ottawa Senators (14-19) on Thursday, January 4 at Climate Pledge Arena, with the puck dropping at 10:00 PM ET, the Seattle Kraken (15-14-9) have three players currently listed on the injury report.

Seattle Kraken Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Jaden Schwartz C Out Lower Body Philipp Grubauer G Out Lower Body Pierre-Edouard Bellemare LW Out Leg

Ottawa Senators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Rourke Chartier C Out Upper Body Mathieu Joseph RW Out Lower Body

Kraken vs. Senators Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Arena: Climate Pledge Arena

Kraken Season Insights

Seattle ranks 28th in the NHL with 101 goals scored (2.7 per game).

Its -9 goal differential ranks 23rd in the league.

Senators Season Insights

The Senators have 113 goals this season (3.4 per game), 17th in the NHL.

Ottawa has conceded 118 total goals this season (3.6 per game), ranking 22nd in the league.

They have the 19th-ranked goal differential in the league at -5.

Kraken vs. Senators Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Kraken (-125) Senators (+105) 6

