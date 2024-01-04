Having won five straight, the Seattle Kraken welcome in the Ottawa Senators on Thursday, beginning at 10:00 PM ET.

You can watch along on ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW to see the Kraken meet the Senators.

Kraken Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Kraken vs Senators Additional Info

Kraken vs. Senators Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 12/2/2023 Senators Kraken 2-0 OTT

Kraken Stats & Trends

The Kraken have allowed 110 total goals (2.9 per game), ranking 12th in NHL play in goals against.

The Kraken's 101 total goals (2.7 per game) make them the 28th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

In the past 10 contests, the Kraken have earned 75.0% of the possible points with a 7-1-2 record.

Defensively, the Kraken have allowed 14 goals (1.4 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have scored 28 goals over that time.

Kraken Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Vince Dunn 38 6 25 31 22 22 - Oliver Bjorkstrand 38 11 18 29 16 28 28.6% Eeli Tolvanen 38 10 13 23 12 17 42.1% Jared McCann 37 14 8 22 16 12 53.3% Matthew Beniers 38 5 13 18 17 23 45.5%

Senators Stats & Trends

The Senators concede 3.6 goals per game (118 in total), 21st in the league.

The Senators' 113 goals on the season (3.4 per game) rank them 17th in the league.

In the past 10 games, the Senators have earned 65.0% of the possible points with a 3-7-0 record.

Defensively, the Senators have given up 43 goals (4.3 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.5 goals per game (35 total) during that time.

Senators Key Players