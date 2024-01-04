The Seattle Kraken (15-14-9) are the favorites on their home ice against the Ottawa Senators (14-19) on Thursday, January 4. The Kraken are -125 on the moneyline to win over the Senators (+105) in the contest, which starts at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Kraken vs. Senators Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Kraken vs. Senators Total and Moneyline

See the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kraken vs. Senators Betting Trends

Ottawa's games this season have had over 6 goals 26 of 33 times.

The Kraken have been victorious in six of their 11 games when they were favored on the moneyline this season (54.5%).

The Senators have been the underdog 18 times this season, and upset their opponent in six, or 33.3%, of those games.

When playing with moneyline odds of -125 or shorter, Seattle has compiled a 4-2 record (winning 66.7% of its games).

Ottawa has 15 games this season playing as the underdog by +105 or longer, and is 5-10 in those contests.

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Kraken Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-1-2 7-3 2-8-0 6.0 2.80 1.40 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 7-1-2 2.80 1.40 4 18.2% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 3-7-0 3-7 7-3-0 6.7 3.50 4.30 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 3-7-0 3.50 4.30 5 17.2% Record as ML Favorite 3-0 Record as ML Underdog 4-3 Puck Line Covers 7 Puck Line Losses 3 Games Over Total 2 Games Under Total 8 Record as ML Favorite 2-2 Record as ML Underdog 1-5 Puck Line Covers 3 Puck Line Losses 7 Games Over Total 7 Games Under Total 3

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.