The Seattle Kraken (15-14-9, riding a five-game winning streak) host the Ottawa Senators (14-19) at Climate Pledge Arena. The game on Thursday, January 4 begins at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW.

Kraken vs. Senators Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Kraken (-125) Senators (+105) 6.5 Kraken (-1.5)

Kraken Betting Insights

The Kraken have been favored on the moneyline 11 times this season, and have finished 6-5 in those games.

When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -125 or shorter, Seattle has a 4-2 record (winning 66.7% of its games).

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Kraken have an implied win probability of 55.6%.

In 16 of 38 matches this season, Seattle and its opponent have combined for more than 6.5 goals.

Kraken vs Senators Additional Info

Kraken vs. Senators Rankings

Kraken Total (Rank) Senators Total (Rank) 101 (28th) Goals 113 (17th) 110 (12th) Goals Allowed 118 (21st) 23 (17th) Power Play Goals 22 (20th) 22 (14th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 32 (28th)

Kraken Advanced Stats

In its last 10 games Seattle has gone 7-1-2 overall, with a 7-3-0 record against the spread.

Seattle has hit the over twice in its past 10 games.

The Kraken have had an average of 6 total goals scored in their past 10 games, 0.5 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

During their past 10 games, the Kraken have scored 0.2 more goals per game than their average on the season.

The Kraken offense's 101 total goals (2.7 per game) rank 28th in the NHL.

The Kraken rank 12th in total goals against, giving up 2.9 goals per game (110 total) in league action.

They're ranked 23rd in the league with a -9 goal differential .

