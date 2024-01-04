Bookmakers have set player props for Vince Dunn, Tim Stutzle and others when the Seattle Kraken host the Ottawa Senators at Climate Pledge Arena on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET.

Kraken vs. Senators Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Kraken vs. Senators Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Seattle Kraken

Vince Dunn Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)

One of Seattle's top offensive players this season is Dunn, who has scored 31 points in 38 games (six goals and 25 assists).

Dunn Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Golden Knights Jan. 1 0 1 1 1 vs. Flyers Dec. 29 1 0 1 2 at Flames Dec. 27 0 1 1 0 at Ducks Dec. 23 1 2 3 3 at Kings Dec. 20 0 0 0 0

Oliver Bjorkstrand Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120)

0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +180, Under Odds: -250)

Oliver Bjorkstrand is another of Seattle's most productive contributors through 38 games, with 11 goals and 18 assists.

Bjorkstrand Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Golden Knights Jan. 1 0 0 0 1 vs. Flyers Dec. 29 0 2 2 2 at Flames Dec. 27 0 0 0 2 at Ducks Dec. 23 1 0 1 2 at Kings Dec. 20 0 0 0 0

Eeli Tolvanen Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120)

0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -238)

Eeli Tolvanen's 23 points this season have come via 10 goals and 13 assists.

Tolvanen Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Golden Knights Jan. 1 1 1 2 2 vs. Flyers Dec. 29 0 0 0 3 at Flames Dec. 27 0 0 0 2 at Ducks Dec. 23 0 0 0 0 at Kings Dec. 20 0 0 0 2

NHL Props Today: Ottawa Senators

Tim Stützle Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +145)

0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -128)

Stuetzle is one of the top offensive options for Ottawa with 34 points (one per game), with seven goals and 27 assists in 33 games (playing 21:47 per game).

Stuetzle Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Canucks Jan. 2 0 1 1 1 vs. Sabres Dec. 31 0 0 0 2 vs. Devils Dec. 29 0 0 0 1 at Maple Leafs Dec. 27 0 1 1 3 vs. Penguins Dec. 23 1 0 1 2

Drake Batherson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)

0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)

Drake Batherson is one of the top contributors for Ottawa with 30 total points (0.9 per game), with 14 goals and 16 assists in 33 games.

Batherson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Canucks Jan. 2 0 1 1 3 vs. Sabres Dec. 31 0 0 0 0 vs. Devils Dec. 29 1 0 1 4 at Maple Leafs Dec. 27 2 0 2 4 vs. Penguins Dec. 23 0 1 1 3

