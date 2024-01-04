Top Player Prop Bets for Kraken vs. Senators on January 4, 2024
Bookmakers have set player props for Vince Dunn, Tim Stutzle and others when the Seattle Kraken host the Ottawa Senators at Climate Pledge Arena on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET.
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Kraken vs. Senators Game Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW
- Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Kraken vs. Senators Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Seattle Kraken
Vince Dunn Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)
One of Seattle's top offensive players this season is Dunn, who has scored 31 points in 38 games (six goals and 25 assists).
Dunn Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Golden Knights
|Jan. 1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Flyers
|Dec. 29
|1
|0
|1
|2
|at Flames
|Dec. 27
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Ducks
|Dec. 23
|1
|2
|3
|3
|at Kings
|Dec. 20
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Oliver Bjorkstrand Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +180, Under Odds: -250)
Oliver Bjorkstrand is another of Seattle's most productive contributors through 38 games, with 11 goals and 18 assists.
Bjorkstrand Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Golden Knights
|Jan. 1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Flyers
|Dec. 29
|0
|2
|2
|2
|at Flames
|Dec. 27
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Ducks
|Dec. 23
|1
|0
|1
|2
|at Kings
|Dec. 20
|0
|0
|0
|0
Eeli Tolvanen Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -238)
Eeli Tolvanen's 23 points this season have come via 10 goals and 13 assists.
Tolvanen Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Golden Knights
|Jan. 1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|vs. Flyers
|Dec. 29
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Flames
|Dec. 27
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Ducks
|Dec. 23
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Kings
|Dec. 20
|0
|0
|0
|2
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
NHL Props Today: Ottawa Senators
Tim Stützle Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +145)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -128)
Stuetzle is one of the top offensive options for Ottawa with 34 points (one per game), with seven goals and 27 assists in 33 games (playing 21:47 per game).
Stuetzle Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Canucks
|Jan. 2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Sabres
|Dec. 31
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Devils
|Dec. 29
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Maple Leafs
|Dec. 27
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Penguins
|Dec. 23
|1
|0
|1
|2
Drake Batherson Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)
Drake Batherson is one of the top contributors for Ottawa with 30 total points (0.9 per game), with 14 goals and 16 assists in 33 games.
Batherson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Canucks
|Jan. 2
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Sabres
|Dec. 31
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Devils
|Dec. 29
|1
|0
|1
|4
|at Maple Leafs
|Dec. 27
|2
|0
|2
|4
|vs. Penguins
|Dec. 23
|0
|1
|1
|3
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.