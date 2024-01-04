Latah County, ID High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 9:34 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're searching for how to stream matchups in Latah County, Idaho today, we've got the information.
Latah County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Deary High School at Troy Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on January 4
- Location: Troy, ID
- Conference: White Pine Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pomeroy JrSr High School at Genesee High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on January 4
- Location: Genesee, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
