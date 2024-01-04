Can we anticipate Matthew Beniers scoring a goal when the Seattle Kraken clash with the Ottawa Senators at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday? To assist you with your bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Matthew Beniers score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +310 (Bet $10 to win $31.00 if he scores a goal)

Beniers stats and insights

Beniers has scored in five of 38 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In one game versus the Senators this season, he has attempted three shots, but has not scored a goal.

He has two goals on the power play, and also four assists.

He takes 1.8 shots per game, and converts 7.1% of them.

Senators defensive stats

The Senators are 21st in goals allowed, giving up 118 total goals (3.6 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Senators have shut out opponents once while averaging 18.5 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.

Beniers recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/1/2024 Golden Knights 0 0 0 17:58 Home W 3-0 12/29/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 19:38 Home W 2-1 OT 12/27/2023 Flames 0 0 0 16:12 Away W 2-1 12/23/2023 Ducks 2 0 2 16:42 Away W 3-2 12/20/2023 Kings 1 0 1 17:28 Away W 2-1 12/18/2023 Stars 2 1 1 21:17 Away L 4-3 OT 12/16/2023 Kings 0 0 0 16:45 Home L 3-2 SO 12/14/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 16:44 Home W 7-1 12/12/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 14:16 Home W 4-0 12/10/2023 Wild 0 0 0 19:30 Home L 3-0

Kraken vs. Senators game info

Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

