Oliver Bjorkstrand will be in action when the Seattle Kraken and Ottawa Senators play at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024. If you'd like to wager on Bjorkstrand's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Oliver Bjorkstrand vs. Senators Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -110)

0.5 points (Over odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +180)

Bjorkstrand Season Stats Insights

In 38 games this season, Bjorkstrand has averaged 16:44 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -1.

Bjorkstrand has netted a goal in a game 10 times this season in 38 games played, including multiple goals once.

Bjorkstrand has a point in 19 games this year (out of 38), including multiple points six times.

Bjorkstrand has an assist in 13 of 38 games this year, with multiple assists on four occasions.

The implied probability that Bjorkstrand goes over his points over/under is 52.4%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Bjorkstrand has an implied probability of 35.7% of going over his assist prop bet.

Bjorkstrand Stats vs. the Senators

On the defensive side, the Senators are allowing 118 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 21st in the league.

The team's -5 goal differential ranks 19th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Ottawa 38 Games 3 29 Points 2 11 Goals 1 18 Assists 1

