Shoshone County, ID High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 9:35 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action happening in Shoshone County, Idaho today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Shoshone County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lakeside Jr Sr High School at Mullan High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on January 4
- Location: Mullan, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.