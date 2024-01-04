Can we count on Tomas Tatar scoring a goal when the Seattle Kraken face off with the Ottawa Senators at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Tomas Tatar score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a goal)

Tatar stats and insights

In three of 34 games this season, Tatar has scored -- but just one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season against the Senators.

Tatar has picked up one assist on the power play.

He has a 9.4% shooting percentage, attempting 0.9 shots per game.

Senators defensive stats

The Senators have given up 118 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 21st in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Senators have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 18.5 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.

Tatar recent games

Kraken vs. Senators game info

Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

