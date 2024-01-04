The Seattle Kraken's upcoming contest against the Ottawa Senators is slated for Thursday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Tye Kartye score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Tye Kartye score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Kartye stats and insights

  • In six of 37 games this season, Kartye has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • He has taken two shots in one game against the Senators this season, but has not scored.
  • Kartye has no points on the power play.
  • He takes 1.7 shots per game, and converts 9.1% of them.

Senators defensive stats

  • The Senators are 21st in goals allowed, giving up 118 total goals (3.6 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Senators have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 18.5 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.

Kartye recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
1/1/2024 Golden Knights 1 0 1 10:07 Home W 3-0
12/29/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 9:14 Home W 2-1 OT
12/27/2023 Flames 0 0 0 10:08 Away W 2-1
12/23/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 9:30 Away W 3-2
12/20/2023 Kings 0 0 0 10:15 Away W 2-1
12/18/2023 Stars 0 0 0 10:48 Away L 4-3 OT
12/16/2023 Kings 0 0 0 11:10 Home L 3-2 SO
12/14/2023 Blackhawks 1 1 0 14:36 Home W 7-1
12/12/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 18:43 Home W 4-0
12/10/2023 Wild 0 0 0 15:04 Home L 3-0

Kraken vs. Senators game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

