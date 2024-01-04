When the Seattle Kraken square off against the Ottawa Senators on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET, will Vince Dunn light the lamp? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Will Vince Dunn score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Dunn stats and insights

In six of 38 games this season, Dunn has scored -- but just one goal each time.

In one game versus the Senators this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted two of them.

On the power play, Dunn has accumulated three goals and nine assists.

Dunn averages 1.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 8.3%.

Senators defensive stats

The Senators are 21st in goals allowed, giving up 118 total goals (3.6 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Senators have one shutout, and they average 18.5 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.

Dunn recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/1/2024 Golden Knights 1 0 1 22:44 Home W 3-0 12/29/2023 Flyers 1 1 0 22:55 Home W 2-1 OT 12/27/2023 Flames 1 0 1 21:09 Away W 2-1 12/23/2023 Ducks 3 1 2 22:08 Away W 3-2 12/20/2023 Kings 0 0 0 21:14 Away W 2-1 12/18/2023 Stars 0 0 0 23:41 Away L 4-3 OT 12/16/2023 Kings 1 0 1 22:47 Home L 3-2 SO 12/14/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 22:41 Home W 7-1 12/12/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 20:33 Home W 4-0 12/10/2023 Wild 0 0 0 23:59 Home L 3-0

Kraken vs. Senators game info

Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

