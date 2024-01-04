The Seattle Kraken, with Vince Dunn, are in action Thursday versus the Ottawa Senators at Climate Pledge Arena, with the puck dropping at 10:00 PM ET. Considering a wager on Dunn in the Kraken-Senators game? Use our stats and information below.

Vince Dunn vs. Senators Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -139)

0.5 points (Over odds: -139) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -105)

Dunn Season Stats Insights

In 38 games this season, Dunn has averaged 23:27 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -4.

Dunn has a goal in six of 38 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

Dunn has a point in 23 games this year (out of 38), including multiple points six times.

Dunn has an assist in 21 of 38 games played this season, including multiple assists four times.

Dunn's implied probability to go over his point total is 58.2% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Dunn going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 51.2%.

Dunn Stats vs. the Senators

On defense, the Senators are allowing 118 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 21st in the NHL.

The team's -5 goal differential ranks 19th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Ottawa 38 Games 3 31 Points 4 6 Goals 2 25 Assists 2

