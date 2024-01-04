Should you wager on Yanni Gourde to find the back of the net when the Seattle Kraken and the Ottawa Senators meet up on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before making any bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Yanni Gourde score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +330 (Bet $10 to win $33.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Gourde stats and insights

Gourde has scored in five of 38 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In one game versus the Senators this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted four of them.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

He has a 6.2% shooting percentage, attempting 2.1 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Senators defensive stats

The Senators are 21st in goals allowed, giving up 118 total goals (3.6 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Senators have one shutout, and they average 18.5 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Gourde recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/1/2024 Golden Knights 1 1 0 17:04 Home W 3-0 12/29/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 15:24 Home W 2-1 OT 12/27/2023 Flames 0 0 0 17:46 Away W 2-1 12/23/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 20:54 Away W 3-2 12/20/2023 Kings 0 0 0 17:44 Away W 2-1 12/18/2023 Stars 0 0 0 19:24 Away L 4-3 OT 12/16/2023 Kings 0 0 0 19:26 Home L 3-2 SO 12/14/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 15:22 Home W 7-1 12/12/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 19:15 Home W 4-0 12/10/2023 Wild 0 0 0 17:05 Home L 3-0

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kraken vs. Senators game info

Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.