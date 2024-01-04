Yanni Gourde will be in action when the Seattle Kraken and Ottawa Senators play at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024. There are prop bets for Gourde available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Yanni Gourde vs. Senators Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Gourde Season Stats Insights

Gourde has averaged 17:53 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -4).

Gourde has a goal in five games this year through 38 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

In 12 of 38 games this season, Gourde has recorded a point, including two games with two or more points.

Gourde has posted an assist in a game eight times this year in 38 games played, including multiple assists once.

Gourde has an implied probability of 47.6% to go over his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Gourde has an implied probability of 33.3% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Gourde Stats vs. the Senators

The Senators are 21st in goals allowed, conceding 118 total goals (3.6 per game) in the league.

The team's -5 goal differential ranks 19th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Ottawa 38 Games 3 14 Points 2 5 Goals 0 9 Assists 2

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.