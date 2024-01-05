Player prop bet odds for Joel Embiid, Julius Randle and others are listed when the Philadelphia 76ers host the New York Knicks at Wells Fargo Center on Friday at 7:30 PM ET.

76ers vs. Knicks Game Info

  • Date: Friday, January 5, 2024
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN and MSG
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  • Venue: Wells Fargo Center

76ers vs Knicks Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Philadelphia 76ers

Joel Embiid Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
34.5 (Over: -111) 11.5 (Over: -104) 5.5 (Over: -135) 1.5 (Over: +154)
  • Embiid's 34.8 points per game average is 0.3 points higher than Friday's over/under.
  • He has averaged 0.3 more rebounds per game (11.8) than his prop bet total in Friday's game (11.5).
  • Embiid has averaged 6.2 assists per game this year, 0.7 more than his prop bet for Friday (5.5).
  • Embiid has hit 1.2 three-pointers per game, 0.3 fewer than his over/under in Friday's game (1.5).

Tyrese Maxey Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
25.5 (Over: -114) 3.5 (Over: +112) 6.5 (Over: -118) 2.5 (Over: -161)
  • The 25.5-point total set for Tyrese Maxey on Friday is 0.4 less than his season scoring average.
  • He averages 0.2 more rebounds than his prop bet Friday of 3.5.
  • Maxey has collected 6.4 assists per game, 0.1 less than his prop bet on Friday (6.5).
  • He has knocked down 3.2 three-pointers per game, 0.7 more than his over/under on Friday (2.5).

Tobias Harris Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
17.5 (Over: -125) 5.5 (Over: -132) 3.5 (Over: +114) 1.5 (Over: +120)
  • Friday's prop bet for Tobias Harris is 17.5 points, 0.2 more than his season average.
  • He averages 0.7 more rebounds than his over/under on Friday (which is 5.5).
  • Harris' assist average -- 3.0 -- is 0.5 lower than Friday's prop bet (3.5).
  • Harris has connected on 1.2 three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Friday's game (1.5).

NBA Props Today: New York Knicks

Julius Randle Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
27.5 (Over: -120) 9.5 (Over: +102) 3.5 (Over: -125) 1.5 (Over: -161)
  • The 27.5-point over/under for Randle on Friday is 3.1 higher than his scoring average.
  • He has collected 9.5 boards per game, matching his over/under for Friday.
  • Randle averages 4.7 assists, 1.2 more than Friday's over/under.
  • Randle's 1.5 three-pointers made per game is equal to his Friday over/under.

Jalen Brunson Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
26.5 (Over: -108) 3.5 (Over: -143) 7.5 (Over: -130) 2.5 (Over: +104)
  • The 25.7 points Jalen Brunson has scored per game this season is 0.8 fewer than his prop total set for Friday (26.5).
  • His per-game rebound average of 3.9 is 0.4 more than his prop bet over/under in Friday's game (3.5).
  • Brunson has averaged 6.4 assists per game, 1.1 less than Friday's assist over/under (7.5).
  • Brunson has averaged 2.8 made three-pointers per game, 0.3 more than his over/under in Friday's game (2.5).

