Ada County, ID High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 7:34 AM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
High school basketball action in Ada County, Idaho is on the schedule today, and info on these matchups is available below, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Ada County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Meridian Senior High School at Timberline High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on January 5
- Location: Boise, ID
- Conference: Southern Idaho Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Eagle High School at Borah High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on January 5
- Location: Boise, ID
- Conference: Southern Idaho Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Kuna High School at Boise High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on January 5
- Location: Boise, ID
- Conference: Southern Idaho Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Middleton Senior High School at Rocky Mountain High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on January 5
- Location: Meridian, ID
- Conference: Southern Idaho Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mountain View High School at Owyhee High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on January 5
- Location: Meridian, ID
- Conference: Southern Idaho Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
