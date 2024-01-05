Bear Lake County, Idaho has high school basketball matchups on the docket today, and the inside scoop on how to watch them is available in this article.

Bear Lake County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Bear Lake High School at Snake River High School

Game Time: 4:30 PM MT on January 5

4:30 PM MT on January 5 Location: Blackfoot, ID

Blackfoot, ID Conference: South East Idaho Conference

South East Idaho Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

