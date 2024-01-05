The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're looking for how to stream matchups in Bingham County, Idaho today, we've got you covered.

Bingham County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Bear Lake High School at Snake River High School

Game Time: 4:30 PM MT on January 5

Location: Blackfoot, ID

Blackfoot, ID Conference: South East Idaho Conference

South East Idaho Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Leadore School at Sho-Ban Jr-Sr High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on January 5

Location: Fort Hall, ID

Fort Hall, ID Conference: Rocky Mountain

Rocky Mountain How to Stream: Watch Here

Aberdeen High School at North Fremont High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on January 5

Location: Ashton, ID

Ashton, ID How to Stream: Watch Here

Firth High School at West Side High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on January 5

Location: Dayton, ID

Dayton, ID How to Stream: Watch Here

