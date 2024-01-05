Bingham County, ID High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 5:33 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're looking for how to stream matchups in Bingham County, Idaho today, we've got you covered.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network!
Bingham County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Bear Lake High School at Snake River High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM MT on January 5
- Location: Blackfoot, ID
- Conference: South East Idaho Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Leadore School at Sho-Ban Jr-Sr High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on January 5
- Location: Fort Hall, ID
- Conference: Rocky Mountain
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Aberdeen High School at North Fremont High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on January 5
- Location: Ashton, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Firth High School at West Side High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on January 5
- Location: Dayton, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
