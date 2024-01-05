Friday's contest between the Boise State Broncos (9-4, 0-0 MWC) and the San Jose State Spartans (7-7, 0-1 MWC) at Provident Credit Union Event Center has a projected final score of 73-68 based on our computer prediction, with Boise State securing the victory. Tipoff is at 10:30 PM on January 5.

According to our computer prediction, Boise State is projected to cover the spread (5.5) versus San Jose State. The two teams are projected to exceed the 140.5 total.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Boise State vs. San Jose State Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, January 5, 2024

Friday, January 5, 2024 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: San Jose, California

San Jose, California Venue: Provident Credit Union Event Center

Provident Credit Union Event Center Line: Boise State -5.5

Boise State -5.5 Point Total: 140.5

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Boise State vs. San Jose State Score Prediction

Prediction: Boise State 73, San Jose State 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Boise State vs. San Jose State

Pick ATS: Boise State (-5.5)



Boise State (-5.5) Pick OU: Over (140.5)



Boise State has gone 5-6-0 against the spread, while San Jose State's ATS record this season is 6-6-0. The Broncos are 6-5-0 and the Spartans are 9-3-0 in terms of hitting the over. The teams combine to score 151.3 points per game, 10.8 more points than this matchup's total. Boise State is 5-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall in its past 10 contests, while San Jose State has gone 4-6 against the spread and 4-6 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Other College Basketball Predictions

Boise State Performance Insights

The Broncos have a +133 scoring differential, topping opponents by 10.2 points per game. They're putting up 75.8 points per game to rank 168th in college basketball and are giving up 65.6 per contest to rank 65th in college basketball.

The 37.2 rebounds per game Boise State averages rank 153rd in college basketball, and are 6.8 more than the 30.4 its opponents collect per contest.

Boise State connects on 7.5 three-pointers per game (184th in college basketball), 1.7 more than its opponents (5.8).

The Broncos average 100.1 points per 100 possessions (77th in college basketball), while allowing 86.6 points per 100 possessions (98th in college basketball).

Boise State and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Broncos commit 11.1 per game (120th in college basketball) and force 11.8 (201st in college basketball play).

San Jose State Performance Insights

The Spartans are outscoring opponents by 4.1 points per game, with a +58 scoring differential overall. They put up 75.5 points per game (173rd in college basketball) and give up 71.4 per outing (182nd in college basketball).

San Jose State pulls down 33.9 rebounds per game (297th in college basketball) while allowing 35.4 per contest to opponents. It is outrebounded by 1.5 boards per game.

San Jose State connects on 2.6 more threes per game than the opposition, 9.1 (59th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.5.

San Jose State has committed 10.4 turnovers per game (61st in college basketball) while forcing 11.1 (256th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.