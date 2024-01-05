Friday's contest that pits the Boise State Broncos (9-4, 0-0 MWC) against the San Jose State Spartans (7-7, 0-1 MWC) at Provident Credit Union Event Center has a projected final score of 73-68 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Boise State, who is a slight favorite in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 10:30 PM on January 5.

Based on our computer prediction, Boise State should cover the spread, which is listed at 4.5. The two teams are projected to eclipse the 139.5 over/under.

Boise State vs. San Jose State Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, January 5, 2024

Friday, January 5, 2024 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: San Jose, California

San Jose, California Venue: Provident Credit Union Event Center

Provident Credit Union Event Center Line: Boise State -4.5

Boise State -4.5 Point Total: 139.5

139.5 Moneyline (To Win): Boise State -225, San Jose State +185

Boise State vs. San Jose State Score Prediction

Prediction: Boise State 73, San Jose State 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Boise State vs. San Jose State

Pick ATS: Boise State (-4.5)



Boise State (-4.5) Pick OU: Over (139.5)



Boise State's record against the spread this season is 5-6-0, while San Jose State's is 6-6-0. A total of six out of the Broncos' games this season have hit the over, and nine of the Spartans' games have gone over. The two teams combine to score 151.3 points per game, 11.8 more points than this matchup's total. Boise State has a 5-5 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall over the past 10 games. San Jose State has gone 4-6 against the spread and 4-6 overall in its last 10 games.

Boise State Performance Insights

The Broncos' +133 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 10.2 points per game) is a result of scoring 75.8 points per game (168th in college basketball) while giving up 65.6 per outing (64th in college basketball).

Boise State grabs 37.2 rebounds per game (152nd in college basketball) while conceding 30.4 per contest to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 6.8 boards per game.

Boise State makes 7.5 three-pointers per game (184th in college basketball), 1.7 more than its opponents (5.8). It is shooting 34.1% from beyond the arc (159th in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 31.4%.

The Broncos rank 78th in college basketball with 100.1 points scored per 100 possessions, and 98th in college basketball defensively with 86.6 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Boise State and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Broncos commit 11.1 per game (120th in college basketball) and force 11.8 (200th in college basketball action).

San Jose State Performance Insights

The Spartans' +58 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 4.1 points per game) is a result of putting up 75.5 points per game (173rd in college basketball) while allowing 71.4 per contest (182nd in college basketball).

San Jose State ranks 296th in the nation at 33.9 rebounds per game. That's 1.5 fewer than the 35.4 its opponents average.

San Jose State knocks down 9.1 three-pointers per game (58th in college basketball), 2.6 more than its opponents. It shoots 35.5% from beyond the arc (101st in college basketball), and its opponents are shooting 34.0%.

San Jose State and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Spartans commit 10.4 per game (62nd in college basketball) and force 11.1 (256th in college basketball).

