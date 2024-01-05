Friday's contest between the Boise State Broncos (9-4, 0-0 MWC) and the San Jose State Spartans (7-7, 0-1 MWC) at Provident Credit Union Event Center has a projected final score of 73-67 based on our computer prediction, with Boise State taking home the win. Tipoff is at 10:30 PM on January 5.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Boise State vs. San Jose State Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, January 5, 2024

Friday, January 5, 2024 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: San Jose, California

San Jose, California Venue: Provident Credit Union Event Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Boise State vs. San Jose State Score Prediction

Prediction: Boise State 73, San Jose State 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Boise State vs. San Jose State

Computer Predicted Spread: Boise State (-6.0)

Boise State (-6.0) Computer Predicted Total: 140.7

San Jose State's record against the spread this season is 6-6-0, while Boise State's is 5-6-0. The Spartans have hit the over in nine games, while Broncos games have gone over six times. Over the past 10 games, San Jose State is 4-6 against the spread and 4-6 overall while Boise State has gone 5-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Boise State Performance Insights

The Broncos are outscoring opponents by 10.2 points per game, with a +133 scoring differential overall. They put up 75.8 points per game (168th in college basketball) and allow 65.6 per outing (63rd in college basketball).

Boise State wins the rebound battle by an average of 6.8 boards. It records 37.2 rebounds per game (149th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 30.4.

Boise State connects on 7.5 three-pointers per game (180th in college basketball), 1.7 more than its opponents. It shoots 34.1% from beyond the arc (152nd in college basketball), and its opponents are shooting 31.4%.

Boise State has committed 11.1 turnovers per game (120th in college basketball) while forcing 11.8 (202nd in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.