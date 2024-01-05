The Boise State Broncos (9-4, 0-0 MWC) will visit the San Jose State Spartans (7-7, 0-1 MWC) after dropping three consecutive road games. It starts at 10:30 PM ET on Friday, January 5, 2024.

Boise State vs. San Jose State Game Info

When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET

Where: Provident Credit Union Event Center in San Jose, California

TV: FOX Sports Networks

Boise State Stats Insights

This season, the Broncos have a 46.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.6% higher than the 43.6% of shots the Spartans' opponents have made.

In games Boise State shoots higher than 43.6% from the field, it is 7-1 overall.

The Broncos are the 153rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Spartans sit at 297th.

The 75.8 points per game the Broncos average are just 4.4 more points than the Spartans give up (71.4).

Boise State is 5-1 when scoring more than 71.4 points.

Boise State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Boise State averaged 75.4 points per game at home last year. Away from home, it averaged 69.7 points per contest.

Defensively the Broncos were better at home last year, allowing 60.7 points per game, compared to 70.5 when playing on the road.

Looking at three-pointers, Boise State fared better at home last year, draining 8.3 threes per game with a 38.6% three-point percentage, compared to 7.5 threes per game and a 34% three-point percentage in road games.

Boise State Upcoming Schedule