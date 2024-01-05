How to Watch Boise State vs. San Jose State on TV or Live Stream - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 3:16 PM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Boise State Broncos (9-4, 0-0 MWC) travel to face the San Jose State Spartans (7-7, 0-1 MWC) after dropping three consecutive road games. It starts at 10:30 PM ET on Friday, January 5, 2024.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Boise State vs. San Jose State Game Info
- When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET
- Where: Provident Credit Union Event Center in San Jose, California
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Boise State Stats Insights
- This season, the Broncos have a 46.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.6% higher than the 43.6% of shots the Spartans' opponents have made.
- In games Boise State shoots higher than 43.6% from the field, it is 7-1 overall.
- The Spartans are the 297th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Broncos sit at 153rd.
- The Broncos put up just 4.4 more points per game (75.8) than the Spartans give up (71.4).
- When Boise State scores more than 71.4 points, it is 5-1.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Boise State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Boise State averaged 75.4 points per game in home games last season, compared to 69.7 points per game in away games, a difference of 5.7 points per contest.
- At home, the Broncos gave up 9.8 fewer points per game (60.7) than on the road (70.5).
- When it comes to three-pointers, Boise State performed better in home games last season, averaging 8.3 treys per game with a 38.6% three-point percentage, compared to 7.5 threes per game and a 34% three-point percentage on the road.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Boise State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/17/2023
|CSU Fullerton
|W 88-65
|ExtraMile Arena
|12/21/2023
|Washington State
|L 66-61
|Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena
|12/29/2023
|Utah Valley
|W 85-63
|ExtraMile Arena
|1/5/2024
|@ San Jose State
|-
|Provident Credit Union Event Center
|1/9/2024
|Colorado State
|-
|ExtraMile Arena
|1/12/2024
|@ Nevada
|-
|Lawlor Events Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.