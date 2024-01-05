The Boise State Broncos (9-4, 0-0 MWC) travel to face the San Jose State Spartans (7-7, 0-1 MWC) after dropping three consecutive road games. It starts at 10:30 PM ET on Friday, January 5, 2024.

Boise State vs. San Jose State Game Info

When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET

Boise State Stats Insights

This season, the Broncos have a 46.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.6% higher than the 43.6% of shots the Spartans' opponents have made.

In games Boise State shoots higher than 43.6% from the field, it is 7-1 overall.

The Spartans are the 297th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Broncos sit at 153rd.

The Broncos put up just 4.4 more points per game (75.8) than the Spartans give up (71.4).

When Boise State scores more than 71.4 points, it is 5-1.

Boise State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Boise State averaged 75.4 points per game in home games last season, compared to 69.7 points per game in away games, a difference of 5.7 points per contest.

At home, the Broncos gave up 9.8 fewer points per game (60.7) than on the road (70.5).

When it comes to three-pointers, Boise State performed better in home games last season, averaging 8.3 treys per game with a 38.6% three-point percentage, compared to 7.5 threes per game and a 34% three-point percentage on the road.

Boise State Upcoming Schedule