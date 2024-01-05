The Boise State Broncos (9-4, 0-0 MWC) travel to face the San Jose State Spartans (7-7, 0-1 MWC) after dropping three consecutive road games. It tips at 10:30 PM ET on Friday, January 5, 2024.

Boise State vs. San Jose State Game Info

  • When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET
  • Where: Provident Credit Union Event Center in San Jose, California
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Boise State Stats Insights

  • The Broncos make 46.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.6 percentage points higher than the Spartans have allowed to their opponents (43.6%).
  • Boise State has a 7-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 43.6% from the field.
  • The Broncos are the 153rd ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Spartans rank 297th.
  • The 75.8 points per game the Broncos average are only 4.4 more points than the Spartans give up (71.4).
  • When Boise State puts up more than 71.4 points, it is 5-1.

Boise State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Boise State posted 75.4 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 69.7 points per game in road games, a difference of 5.7 points per contest.
  • The Broncos gave up 60.7 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 9.8 fewer points than they allowed on the road (70.5).
  • At home, Boise State averaged 0.8 more treys per game (8.3) than away from home (7.5). It also owned a better three-point percentage at home (38.6%) compared to away from home (34%).

Boise State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/17/2023 CSU Fullerton W 88-65 ExtraMile Arena
12/21/2023 Washington State L 66-61 Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena
12/29/2023 Utah Valley W 85-63 ExtraMile Arena
1/5/2024 @ San Jose State - Provident Credit Union Event Center
1/9/2024 Colorado State - ExtraMile Arena
1/12/2024 @ Nevada - Lawlor Events Center

