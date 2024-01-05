The Boise State Broncos (9-4, 0-0 MWC) travel to face the San Jose State Spartans (7-7, 0-1 MWC) after dropping three consecutive road games. It tips at 10:30 PM ET on Friday, January 5, 2024.

Boise State vs. San Jose State Game Info

When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET

Friday, January 5, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET Where: Provident Credit Union Event Center in San Jose, California

Provident Credit Union Event Center in San Jose, California TV: FOX Sports Networks

Boise State Stats Insights

The Broncos make 46.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.6 percentage points higher than the Spartans have allowed to their opponents (43.6%).

Boise State has a 7-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 43.6% from the field.

The Broncos are the 153rd ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Spartans rank 297th.

The 75.8 points per game the Broncos average are only 4.4 more points than the Spartans give up (71.4).

When Boise State puts up more than 71.4 points, it is 5-1.

Boise State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Boise State posted 75.4 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 69.7 points per game in road games, a difference of 5.7 points per contest.

The Broncos gave up 60.7 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 9.8 fewer points than they allowed on the road (70.5).

At home, Boise State averaged 0.8 more treys per game (8.3) than away from home (7.5). It also owned a better three-point percentage at home (38.6%) compared to away from home (34%).

Boise State Upcoming Schedule