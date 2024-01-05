How to Watch Boise State vs. San Jose State on TV or Live Stream - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 3:16 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Boise State Broncos (9-4, 0-0 MWC) travel to face the San Jose State Spartans (7-7, 0-1 MWC) after dropping three consecutive road games. It tips at 10:30 PM ET on Friday, January 5, 2024.
Boise State vs. San Jose State Game Info
- When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET
- Where: Provident Credit Union Event Center in San Jose, California
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
Boise State Stats Insights
- The Broncos make 46.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.6 percentage points higher than the Spartans have allowed to their opponents (43.6%).
- Boise State has a 7-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 43.6% from the field.
- The Broncos are the 153rd ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Spartans rank 297th.
- The 75.8 points per game the Broncos average are only 4.4 more points than the Spartans give up (71.4).
- When Boise State puts up more than 71.4 points, it is 5-1.
Boise State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Boise State posted 75.4 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 69.7 points per game in road games, a difference of 5.7 points per contest.
- The Broncos gave up 60.7 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 9.8 fewer points than they allowed on the road (70.5).
- At home, Boise State averaged 0.8 more treys per game (8.3) than away from home (7.5). It also owned a better three-point percentage at home (38.6%) compared to away from home (34%).
Boise State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/17/2023
|CSU Fullerton
|W 88-65
|ExtraMile Arena
|12/21/2023
|Washington State
|L 66-61
|Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena
|12/29/2023
|Utah Valley
|W 85-63
|ExtraMile Arena
|1/5/2024
|@ San Jose State
|-
|Provident Credit Union Event Center
|1/9/2024
|Colorado State
|-
|ExtraMile Arena
|1/12/2024
|@ Nevada
|-
|Lawlor Events Center
