The Boise State Broncos (9-4, 0-0 MWC) will attempt to snap a three-game road losing skid at the San Jose State Spartans (7-7, 0-1 MWC) on Friday, January 5, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET.

Boise State vs. San Jose State Game Info

  • When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET
  • Where: Provident Credit Union Event Center in San Jose, California
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
Boise State Stats Insights

  • The Broncos make 46.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.6 percentage points higher than the Spartans have allowed to their opponents (43.6%).
  • In games Boise State shoots better than 43.6% from the field, it is 7-1 overall.
  • The Broncos are the 152nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Spartans sit at 296th.
  • The Broncos score 75.8 points per game, just 4.4 more points than the 71.4 the Spartans give up.
  • Boise State has a 5-1 record when scoring more than 71.4 points.

Boise State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Boise State averaged 75.4 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 69.7 points per game away from home, a difference of 5.7 points per contest.
  • The Broncos gave up 60.7 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 70.5 when playing on the road.
  • When playing at home, Boise State averaged 0.8 more treys per game (8.3) than in away games (7.5). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (38.6%) compared to in away games (34.0%).

Boise State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/17/2023 CSU Fullerton W 88-65 ExtraMile Arena
12/21/2023 Washington State L 66-61 Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena
12/29/2023 Utah Valley W 85-63 ExtraMile Arena
1/5/2024 @ San Jose State - Provident Credit Union Event Center
1/9/2024 Colorado State - ExtraMile Arena
1/12/2024 @ Nevada - Lawlor Events Center

