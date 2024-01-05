The Boise State Broncos (9-4, 0-0 MWC) will attempt to snap a three-game road losing skid at the San Jose State Spartans (7-7, 0-1 MWC) on Friday, January 5, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET.

Boise State vs. San Jose State Game Info

When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET

Provident Credit Union Event Center in San Jose, California TV: FOX Sports Networks

Boise State Stats Insights

The Broncos make 46.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.6 percentage points higher than the Spartans have allowed to their opponents (43.6%).

In games Boise State shoots better than 43.6% from the field, it is 7-1 overall.

The Broncos are the 152nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Spartans sit at 296th.

The Broncos score 75.8 points per game, just 4.4 more points than the 71.4 the Spartans give up.

Boise State has a 5-1 record when scoring more than 71.4 points.

Boise State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Boise State averaged 75.4 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 69.7 points per game away from home, a difference of 5.7 points per contest.

The Broncos gave up 60.7 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 70.5 when playing on the road.

When playing at home, Boise State averaged 0.8 more treys per game (8.3) than in away games (7.5). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (38.6%) compared to in away games (34.0%).

Boise State Upcoming Schedule