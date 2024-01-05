The Boise State Broncos (9-4, 0-0 MWC) travel to face the San Jose State Spartans (7-7, 0-1 MWC) after losing three road games in a row. It begins at 10:30 PM ET on Friday, January 5, 2024.

Boise State vs. San Jose State Game Info

When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET

Friday, January 5, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET Where: Provident Credit Union Event Center in San Jose, California

Provident Credit Union Event Center in San Jose, California TV: FOX Sports Networks

Boise State Stats Insights

This season, the Broncos have a 46.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.6% higher than the 43.6% of shots the Spartans' opponents have made.

Boise State has a 7-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 43.6% from the field.

The Spartans are the 296th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Broncos sit at 152nd.

The Broncos score 75.8 points per game, only 4.4 more points than the 71.4 the Spartans allow.

Boise State has a 5-1 record when putting up more than 71.4 points.

Boise State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Boise State posted 75.4 points per game when playing at home last year. In away games, it averaged 69.7 points per contest.

The Broncos gave up 60.7 points per game last season in home games, which was 9.8 fewer points than they allowed away from home (70.5).

Boise State sunk 8.3 treys per game with a 38.6% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which was 0.8 more threes and 4.6% points better than it averaged in away games (7.5 threes per game, 34% three-point percentage).

Boise State Upcoming Schedule