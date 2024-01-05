How to Watch Boise State vs. San Jose State on TV or Live Stream - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 3:16 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Boise State Broncos (9-4, 0-0 MWC) travel to face the San Jose State Spartans (7-7, 0-1 MWC) after losing three road games in a row. It begins at 10:30 PM ET on Friday, January 5, 2024.
Boise State vs. San Jose State Game Info
- When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET
- Where: Provident Credit Union Event Center in San Jose, California
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
Boise State Stats Insights
- This season, the Broncos have a 46.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.6% higher than the 43.6% of shots the Spartans' opponents have made.
- Boise State has a 7-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 43.6% from the field.
- The Spartans are the 296th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Broncos sit at 152nd.
- The Broncos score 75.8 points per game, only 4.4 more points than the 71.4 the Spartans allow.
- Boise State has a 5-1 record when putting up more than 71.4 points.
Boise State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Boise State posted 75.4 points per game when playing at home last year. In away games, it averaged 69.7 points per contest.
- The Broncos gave up 60.7 points per game last season in home games, which was 9.8 fewer points than they allowed away from home (70.5).
- Boise State sunk 8.3 treys per game with a 38.6% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which was 0.8 more threes and 4.6% points better than it averaged in away games (7.5 threes per game, 34% three-point percentage).
Boise State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/17/2023
|CSU Fullerton
|W 88-65
|ExtraMile Arena
|12/21/2023
|Washington State
|L 66-61
|Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena
|12/29/2023
|Utah Valley
|W 85-63
|ExtraMile Arena
|1/5/2024
|@ San Jose State
|-
|Provident Credit Union Event Center
|1/9/2024
|Colorado State
|-
|ExtraMile Arena
|1/12/2024
|@ Nevada
|-
|Lawlor Events Center
