The Boise State Broncos (9-4, 0-0 MWC) travel to face the San Jose State Spartans (7-7, 0-1 MWC) after losing three road games in a row. It begins at 10:30 PM ET on Friday, January 5, 2024.

Boise State vs. San Jose State Game Info

  • When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET
  • Where: Provident Credit Union Event Center in San Jose, California
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
Boise State Stats Insights

  • This season, the Broncos have a 46.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.6% higher than the 43.6% of shots the Spartans' opponents have made.
  • Boise State has a 7-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 43.6% from the field.
  • The Spartans are the 296th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Broncos sit at 152nd.
  • The Broncos score 75.8 points per game, only 4.4 more points than the 71.4 the Spartans allow.
  • Boise State has a 5-1 record when putting up more than 71.4 points.

Boise State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Boise State posted 75.4 points per game when playing at home last year. In away games, it averaged 69.7 points per contest.
  • The Broncos gave up 60.7 points per game last season in home games, which was 9.8 fewer points than they allowed away from home (70.5).
  • Boise State sunk 8.3 treys per game with a 38.6% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which was 0.8 more threes and 4.6% points better than it averaged in away games (7.5 threes per game, 34% three-point percentage).

Boise State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/17/2023 CSU Fullerton W 88-65 ExtraMile Arena
12/21/2023 Washington State L 66-61 Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena
12/29/2023 Utah Valley W 85-63 ExtraMile Arena
1/5/2024 @ San Jose State - Provident Credit Union Event Center
1/9/2024 Colorado State - ExtraMile Arena
1/12/2024 @ Nevada - Lawlor Events Center

