The Boise State Broncos (9-4, 0-0 MWC) travel to face the San Jose State Spartans (7-7, 0-1 MWC) after dropping three consecutive road games. It begins at 10:30 PM ET on Friday, January 5, 2024.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Boise State vs. San Jose State matchup.

Boise State vs. San Jose State Game Info

When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET

Friday, January 5, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET Where: Provident Credit Union Event Center in San Jose, California

Provident Credit Union Event Center in San Jose, California How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Boise State vs. San Jose State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Boise State Moneyline San Jose State Moneyline FanDuel Boise State (-5.5) 142.5 -250 +202 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Boise State vs. San Jose State Betting Trends

Boise State has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing eight times.

The Broncos and their opponents have combined to hit the over eight out of 13 times this season.

San Jose State is 7-7-0 ATS this season.

So far this season, 10 out of the Spartans' 14 games with an over/under have gone over the point total.

Boise State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +25000

+25000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+25000), Boise State is 70th in the country. It is way higher than that, 53rd, according to computer rankings.

Oddsmakers have made the Broncos' national championship odds the same now (+25000) compared to the start of the season (+25000).

With odds of +25000, Boise State has been given a 0.4% chance of winning the national championship.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.