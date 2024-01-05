The Boise State Broncos (9-4, 0-0 MWC) will attempt to stop a three-game road losing skid when visiting the San Jose State Spartans (7-7, 0-1 MWC) on Friday, January 5, 2024 at Provident Credit Union Event Center, airing at 10:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Boise State vs. San Jose State matchup.

Boise State vs. San Jose State Game Info

When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET

Friday, January 5, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET Where: Provident Credit Union Event Center in San Jose, California

Provident Credit Union Event Center in San Jose, California How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Boise State vs. San Jose State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Boise State Moneyline San Jose State Moneyline BetMGM Boise State (-5.5) 142.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Boise State (-5.5) 141.5 -240 +195 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Boise State vs. San Jose State Betting Trends

Boise State has covered five times in 13 chances against the spread this season.

The Broncos and their opponents have combined to hit the over eight out of 13 times this season.

San Jose State is 7-7-0 ATS this season.

The Spartans and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 10 out of 14 times this season.

Boise State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +25000

+25000 Boise State is 70th in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+25000), much lower than according to the computer rankings (53rd).

Sportsbooks have made the Broncos' national championship odds the same now (+25000) compared to the beginning of the season (+25000).

Boise State has a 0.4% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

