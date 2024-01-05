The Boise State Broncos (9-4, 0-0 MWC) will try to end a three-game road losing skid when visiting the San Jose State Spartans (7-7, 0-1 MWC) on Friday, January 5, 2024 at Provident Credit Union Event Center, airing at 10:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Boise State vs. San Jose State matchup.

Boise State vs. San Jose State Game Info

When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET

Friday, January 5, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET Where: Provident Credit Union Event Center in San Jose, California

Provident Credit Union Event Center in San Jose, California How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Boise State vs. San Jose State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Boise State Moneyline San Jose State Moneyline BetMGM Boise State (-5.5) 140.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Boise State (-5.5) 139.5 -240 +195 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Boise State vs. San Jose State Betting Trends

Boise State has compiled a 5-7-1 record against the spread this season.

A total of eight out of the Broncos' 13 games this season have gone over the point total.

San Jose State has won seven games against the spread this year, while failing to cover seven times.

The Spartans and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 10 out of 14 times this season.

Boise State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +25000

+25000 Sportsbooks rate Boise State considerably lower (70th in the country) than the computer rankings do (52nd).

The Broncos were +25000 to win the national championship at the start of the season, and are now the same.

Based on its moneyline odds, Boise State has a 0.4% chance of winning the national championship.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.