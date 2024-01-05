The Boise State Broncos (9-4, 0-0 MWC) will aim to end a three-game road losing streak when taking on the San Jose State Spartans (7-7, 0-1 MWC) on Friday, January 5, 2024 at Provident Credit Union Event Center, airing at 10:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Boise State vs. San Jose State matchup.

Boise State vs. San Jose State Game Info

When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET

Friday, January 5, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET Where: Provident Credit Union Event Center in San Jose, California

Provident Credit Union Event Center in San Jose, California How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Boise State vs. San Jose State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Boise State Moneyline San Jose State Moneyline BetMGM Boise State (-5.5) 139.5 -250 +200 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Boise State (-5.5) 139.5 -245 +198 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Boise State vs. San Jose State Betting Trends

Boise State has compiled a 5-7-1 record against the spread this season.

So far this season, eight out of the Broncos' 13 games have hit the over.

San Jose State has won seven games against the spread this season, while failing to cover seven times.

So far this season, 10 out of the Spartans' 14 games with an over/under have gone over the point total.

Boise State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +25000

+25000 Boise State is 70th in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+25000), much lower than according to the computer rankings (52nd).

Bookmakers have made the Broncos' national championship odds the same now (+25000) compared to the beginning of the season (+25000).

With odds of +25000, Boise State has been given a 0.4% chance of winning the national championship.

