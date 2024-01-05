The Boise State Broncos (9-4, 0-0 MWC) travel to face the San Jose State Spartans (7-7, 0-1 MWC) after dropping three consecutive road games. It starts at 10:30 PM ET on Friday, January 5, 2024.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Boise State vs. San Jose State matchup.

Boise State vs. San Jose State Game Info

When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET

Friday, January 5, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET Where: Provident Credit Union Event Center in San Jose, California

Provident Credit Union Event Center in San Jose, California How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Boise State vs. San Jose State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Boise State Moneyline San Jose State Moneyline BetMGM Boise State (-4.5) 139.5 -225 +185 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Boise State (-4.5) 139.5 -194 +160 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Boise State vs. San Jose State Betting Trends

Boise State is 5-7-1 ATS this season.

In the Broncos' 13 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total eight times.

San Jose State has won seven games against the spread this year, while failing to cover seven times.

The Spartans and their opponents have combined to hit the over 10 out of 14 times this year.

Boise State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +25000

+25000 Boise State is 70th in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+25000), much lower than according to the computer rankings (52nd).

The Broncos have the same odds to win the national championship now, from +25000 at the start of the season to +25000.

Boise State's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.4%.

