Boise State vs. San Jose State: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - January 5
The Boise State Broncos (9-4, 0-0 MWC) travel to face the San Jose State Spartans (7-7, 0-1 MWC) after dropping three consecutive road games. It starts at 10:30 PM ET on Friday, January 5, 2024.
In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Boise State vs. San Jose State matchup.
Boise State vs. San Jose State Game Info
- When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET
- Where: Provident Credit Union Event Center in San Jose, California
- How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Boise State vs. San Jose State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Boise State Moneyline
|San Jose State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Boise State (-4.5)
|139.5
|-225
|+185
|FanDuel
|Boise State (-4.5)
|139.5
|-194
|+160
Boise State vs. San Jose State Betting Trends
- Boise State is 5-7-1 ATS this season.
- In the Broncos' 13 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total eight times.
- San Jose State has won seven games against the spread this year, while failing to cover seven times.
- The Spartans and their opponents have combined to hit the over 10 out of 14 times this year.
Boise State Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +25000
- Boise State is 70th in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+25000), much lower than according to the computer rankings (52nd).
- The Broncos have the same odds to win the national championship now, from +25000 at the start of the season to +25000.
- Boise State's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.4%.
