The San Jose State Spartans (7-6, 0-0 MWC) meet the Boise State Broncos (8-4, 0-0 MWC) in a clash of MWC teams at 10:30 PM ET on Friday. The game is available on Fox Sports 1.

Boise State vs. San Jose State Game Information

Game Day: Friday, January 5

Friday, January 5 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Boise State Players to Watch

Tyson Degenhart: 15.0 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

15.0 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK Chibuzo Agbo: 15.8 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

15.8 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK O'Mar Stanley: 10.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.2 BLK

10.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.2 BLK Cam Martin: 6.9 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

6.9 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK Max Rice: 10.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK

San Jose State Players to Watch

Myron Amey Jr.: 14.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

14.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.4 BLK Alvaro Cardenas Torre: 13.4 PTS, 3.2 REB, 5.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.4 PTS, 3.2 REB, 5.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Tibet Gorener: 13.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

13.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK Trey Anderson: 12.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.0 BLK

12.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.0 BLK Adrame Diongue: 5.6 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.3 BLK

Boise State vs. San Jose State Stat Comparison

San Jose State Rank San Jose State AVG Boise State AVG Boise State Rank 165th 75.7 Points Scored 75.1 182nd 189th 71.1 Points Allowed 65.8 66th 299th 33.6 Rebounds 36.8 179th 313th 7.2 Off. Rebounds 9.2 183rd 68th 8.8 3pt Made 7.8 149th 117th 14.5 Assists 13.1 218th 63rd 10.3 Turnovers 10.8 98th

