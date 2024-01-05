Boise State vs. San Jose State January 5 Tickets & Start Time
The San Jose State Spartans (7-6, 0-0 MWC) meet the Boise State Broncos (8-4, 0-0 MWC) in a clash of MWC teams at 10:30 PM ET on Friday. The game is available on Fox Sports 1.
If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Boise State vs. San Jose State Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Friday, January 5
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV: Fox Sports 1
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Boise State Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Boise State Players to Watch
- Tyson Degenhart: 15.0 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Chibuzo Agbo: 15.8 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- O'Mar Stanley: 10.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Cam Martin: 6.9 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Max Rice: 10.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
San Jose State Players to Watch
- Myron Amey Jr.: 14.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Alvaro Cardenas Torre: 13.4 PTS, 3.2 REB, 5.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Tibet Gorener: 13.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Trey Anderson: 12.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Adrame Diongue: 5.6 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.3 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Boise State vs. San Jose State Stat Comparison
|San Jose State Rank
|San Jose State AVG
|Boise State AVG
|Boise State Rank
|165th
|75.7
|Points Scored
|75.1
|182nd
|189th
|71.1
|Points Allowed
|65.8
|66th
|299th
|33.6
|Rebounds
|36.8
|179th
|313th
|7.2
|Off. Rebounds
|9.2
|183rd
|68th
|8.8
|3pt Made
|7.8
|149th
|117th
|14.5
|Assists
|13.1
|218th
|63rd
|10.3
|Turnovers
|10.8
|98th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.