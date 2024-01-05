The Boise State Broncos (9-4, 0-0 MWC) are 5.5-point favorites as they attempt to break a three-game road losing streak when they take on the San Jose State Spartans (7-7, 0-1 MWC) on Friday, January 5, 2024 at Provident Credit Union Event Center. The contest airs at 10:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1. The matchup has an over/under of 142.5 points.

Boise State vs. San Jose State Odds & Info

Date: Friday, January 5, 2024

Friday, January 5, 2024 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: San Jose, California

San Jose, California Venue: Provident Credit Union Event Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Boise State -5.5 142.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Boise State Betting Records & Stats

Boise State and its opponents have scored more than 142.5 points in five of 11 games this season.

Boise State's matchups this year have an average point total of 141.5, 1.0 fewer point than this game's over/under.

The Broncos are 5-6-0 ATS this season.

San Jose State has a 6-6-0 ATS record this season as opposed to the 5-6-0 mark from Boise State.

Boise State vs. San Jose State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 142.5 % of Games Over 142.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Boise State 5 45.5% 75.8 151.3 65.6 137 136.1 San Jose State 8 66.7% 75.5 151.3 71.4 137 136.8

Additional Boise State Insights & Trends

Boise State put together a 9-11-0 record against the spread in conference play last season.

The Broncos put up 75.8 points per game, only 4.4 more points than the 71.4 the Spartans allow.

Boise State has a 3-1 record against the spread and a 5-1 record overall when scoring more than 71.4 points.

Boise State vs. San Jose State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Boise State 5-6-0 3-2 6-5-0 San Jose State 6-6-0 2-0 9-3-0

Boise State vs. San Jose State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Boise State San Jose State 14-1 Home Record 12-3 5-6 Away Record 5-8 5-7-0 Home ATS Record 9-4-0 5-5-0 Away ATS Record 7-5-0 75.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 70.1 69.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.1 8-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-6-0 7-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-5-0

