Canyon County, ID High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 7:35 AM MST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action happening in Canyon County, Idaho today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.
Canyon County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Victory Charter High School at Centennial Baptist
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on January 5
- Location: Caldwell, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Minico High School at Nampa High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on January 5
- Location: Nampa, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wilder High School at Vision Charter School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on January 5
- Location: Caldwell, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Middleton Senior High School at Rocky Mountain High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on January 5
- Location: Meridian, ID
- Conference: Southern Idaho Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Nampa Christian High School at Marsing High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on January 5
- Location: Marsing, ID
- Conference: Western Idaho Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
