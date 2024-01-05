Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action happening in Canyon County, Idaho today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Canyon County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Victory Charter High School at Centennial Baptist

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on January 5

7:00 PM MT on January 5 Location: Caldwell, ID

Caldwell, ID How to Stream: Watch Here

Minico High School at Nampa High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on January 5

7:30 PM MT on January 5 Location: Nampa, ID

Nampa, ID How to Stream: Watch Here

Wilder High School at Vision Charter School

Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on January 5

7:30 PM MT on January 5 Location: Caldwell, ID

Caldwell, ID How to Stream: Watch Here

Middleton Senior High School at Rocky Mountain High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on January 5

7:30 PM MT on January 5 Location: Meridian, ID

Meridian, ID Conference: Southern Idaho Conference

Southern Idaho Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Nampa Christian High School at Marsing High School