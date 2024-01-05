The Utah Jazz (16-19) are heavy, 14.5-point underdogs as they look to build on a three-game winning streak when they visit the Boston Celtics (26-7) on Friday, January 5, 2024 at TD Garden. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET on NBCS-BOS and KJZZ.

Jazz vs. Celtics Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, January 5, 2024

Friday, January 5, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BOS and KJZZ

NBCS-BOS and KJZZ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: TD Garden

Jazz vs. Celtics Score Prediction

Prediction: Celtics 125 - Jazz 108

Jazz vs Celtics Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Jazz vs. Celtics

Pick ATS: Celtics (- 14.5)

Celtics (- 14.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Celtics (-16.4)

Celtics (-16.4) Pick OU: Under (239.5)



Under (239.5) Computer Predicted Total: 232.7

The Celtics (17-16-0 ATS) have covered the spread 51.5% of the time, 5.6% less often than the Jazz (20-15-0) this year.

When it comes to topping the over/under in 2023-24, Boston does it more often (57.6% of the time) than Utah (54.3%).

The Celtics have a .774 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (24-7) this season, higher than the .379 winning percentage for the Jazz as a moneyline underdog (11-18).

Jazz Performance Insights

In 2023-24, the Jazz are 16th in the league on offense (114.9 points scored per game) and 23rd on defense (118.8 points conceded).

On the glass, Utah is fourth-best in the NBA in rebounds (46.1 per game). It is seventh in rebounds conceded (42.4 per game).

The Jazz are seventh in the league in assists (27.6 per game) in 2023-24.

Utah is the second-worst squad in the NBA in turnovers per game (15.5) and 23rd in turnovers forced (12.4).

Beyond the arc, the Jazz are ninth in the league in 3-pointers made per game (13.3). They are 22nd in 3-point percentage at 35.4%.

