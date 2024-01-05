Collin Sexton and his Utah Jazz teammates will take the court versus the Boston Celtics on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.

Sexton, in his most recent game (January 3 win against the Pistons), put up 25 points and five assists.

Let's look at Sexton's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you select good wagers.

Collin Sexton Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 15.5 15.9 21.1 Rebounds 2.5 2.7 2.8 Assists 3.5 3.7 4.5 PRA -- 22.3 28.4 PR -- 18.6 23.9 3PM 1.5 1.3 1.5



Collin Sexton Insights vs. the Celtics

Sexton has taken 11.3 shots per game this season and made 5.3 per game, which account for 12.4% and 12.6%, respectively, of his team's total.

Sexton is averaging 3.7 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 10.0% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

Sexton's opponents, the Celtics, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 26th, averaging 101.9 possessions per game, while his Jazz average 103.8 per game, second-highest among NBA teams.

On defense, the Celtics have allowed 110.8 points per contest, which is fifth-best in the NBA.

Conceding 42.9 rebounds per contest, the Celtics are the 11th-ranked team in the NBA.

Giving up 24.7 assists per game, the Celtics are the third-ranked team in the league.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Celtics are ranked 25th in the league, allowing 14.1 makes per game.

