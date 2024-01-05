Custer County, ID High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 7:34 AM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
High school basketball competition in Custer County, Idaho is on the schedule today, and info on these matchups is available here, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Custer County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Challis High School at Salmon High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on January 5
- Location: Salmon, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mackay High School at Clark County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on January 5
- Location: Dubois, ID
- Conference: Rocky Mountain
- How to Stream: Watch Here
