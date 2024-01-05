Franklin County, ID High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 7:35 AM MST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Franklin County, Idaho? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we provide info on how to stream the games in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Franklin County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Firth High School at West Side High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on January 5
- Location: Dayton, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.