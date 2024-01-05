Fremont County, ID High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 7:34 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're searching for how to watch high school basketball in Fremont County, Idaho today, we've got you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Fremont County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Aberdeen High School at North Fremont High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on January 5
- Location: Ashton, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.