If your plans today include tracking the local high school basketball games in Idaho County, Idaho, then there are some important details for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Idaho County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Salmon River High School at Nezperce High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM PT on January 5

7:30 PM PT on January 5 Location: Nezperce, ID

Nezperce, ID How to Stream: Watch Here

McCall-Donnelly High School at Grangeville High School