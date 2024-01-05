Idaho County, ID High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 9:37 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If your plans today include tracking the local high school basketball games in Idaho County, Idaho, then there are some important details for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.
Idaho County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Salmon River High School at Nezperce High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM PT on January 5
- Location: Nezperce, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
McCall-Donnelly High School at Grangeville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM PT on January 5
- Location: Grangeville, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
