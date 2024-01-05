Jazz vs. Celtics January 5 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 12:17 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Boston Celtics (21-6) go head to head with the Utah Jazz (11-18) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5, 2024. The matchup airs on NBCS-BOS and KJZZ.
Jazz vs. Celtics Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, January 5
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBCS-BOS, KJZZ
Jazz Players to Watch
- On a per-game basis, Lauri Markkanen gives the Jazz 23.3 points, 8.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
- On a per-game basis, John Collins gets the Jazz 14.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 0.8 assists. He also averages 0.7 steals and 1 block.
- The Jazz are receiving 15.1 points, 2.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game from Collin Sexton this year.
- Talen Horton-Tucker is averaging 11.4 points, 2.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists per contest. He is draining 41.6% of his shots from the field and 33.9% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 triples per game.
- The Jazz are getting 7.9 points, 5.6 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game from Kelly Olynyk this year.
Celtics Players to Watch
- Jayson Tatum puts up 26.8 points, 8.7 boards and 4.2 assists per contest, shooting 47.6% from the floor and 34.5% from beyond the arc with 3 made treys per game.
- Jaylen Brown posts 22.7 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.7 blocks.
- Derrick White averages 16.5 points, 4 boards and 5.1 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.3 steals and 1.2 blocks.
- Jrue Holiday puts up 12.6 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game, shooting 44.8% from the floor and 39.8% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game.
- Al Horford puts up 7.7 points, 7.1 boards and 2.8 assists per contest. At the other end he averages 0.4 steals and 1 block.
Jazz vs. Celtics Stat Comparison
|Celtics
|Jazz
|118.9
|Points Avg.
|112.6
|109.8
|Points Allowed Avg.
|119.4
|47.8%
|Field Goal %
|45.3%
|37.4%
|Three Point %
|35.3%
