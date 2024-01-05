The Boston Celtics (21-6) go head to head with the Utah Jazz (11-18) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5, 2024. The matchup airs on NBCS-BOS and KJZZ.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Jazz vs. Celtics Game Information

Buy Tickets for This Game

Game Day: Friday, January 5

Friday, January 5 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBCS-BOS, KJZZ

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Buy Tickets for Other Jazz Games

Jazz Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Lauri Markkanen gives the Jazz 23.3 points, 8.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

On a per-game basis, John Collins gets the Jazz 14.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 0.8 assists. He also averages 0.7 steals and 1 block.

The Jazz are receiving 15.1 points, 2.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game from Collin Sexton this year.

Talen Horton-Tucker is averaging 11.4 points, 2.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists per contest. He is draining 41.6% of his shots from the field and 33.9% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 triples per game.

The Jazz are getting 7.9 points, 5.6 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game from Kelly Olynyk this year.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Celtics Players to Watch

Jayson Tatum puts up 26.8 points, 8.7 boards and 4.2 assists per contest, shooting 47.6% from the floor and 34.5% from beyond the arc with 3 made treys per game.

Jaylen Brown posts 22.7 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.7 blocks.

Derrick White averages 16.5 points, 4 boards and 5.1 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.3 steals and 1.2 blocks.

Jrue Holiday puts up 12.6 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game, shooting 44.8% from the floor and 39.8% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game.

Al Horford puts up 7.7 points, 7.1 boards and 2.8 assists per contest. At the other end he averages 0.4 steals and 1 block.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jazz vs. Celtics Stat Comparison

Celtics Jazz 118.9 Points Avg. 112.6 109.8 Points Allowed Avg. 119.4 47.8% Field Goal % 45.3% 37.4% Three Point % 35.3%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.