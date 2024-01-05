The Utah Jazz (16-19) have just one player currently listed on the injury report as they ready to take on the Boston Celtics (26-7) on Friday, January 5 at TD Garden, with the opening tip at 7:00 PM ET.

In their last matchup on Wednesday, the Jazz claimed a 154-148 OT victory over the Pistons. Jordan Clarkson scored a team-best 36 points for the Jazz in the victory.

Utah Jazz Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Simone Fontecchio SF Questionable Illness 9.3 3.1 1.2

Boston Celtics Injury Report Today

Celtics Injuries: Jrue Holiday: Questionable (Elbow)

Jazz vs. Celtics Game Info

When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, January 5, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV: NBCS-BOS and KJZZ

NBCS-BOS and KJZZ

